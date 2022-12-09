Simpolo, Indian ceramic premium brand, opens 100th showroom

Simpolo Ceramics one of the fastest-growing premium brands in the Indian ceramic industry expands its business and launches its 100th Gallery in Karnataka (Vijayapura) in an area of over 5400 sq. ft.

The brand has grown leaps and bounds by offering stunning designs of the best quality to its consumers.

Simpolo is inspired by the Italian ceramic market and is the first ceramic brand to take an initiative to create tiles made with latest cutting-edge technologies.

On the grand opening of the showroom, Bharat Aghara, CMO, shared that Simpolo is planning to open 100 more showrooms in important business centres in the next 2 years.

Simpolo focus on enhancing customer's experience which includes Live Display Mockup and scanning of QR code with immediate visualization in 360-degree view of the products, thus helping the customer in finalization of the product quickly.

Simpolo's best-selling products are Dry Granula (1200x2400), styling & enriching Posh Surface for Indoor Space (1200x1800), and Kitchen Top (790 x 3000) along with the Rockdeck series for Outdoor Application in 16mm.

Simpolo Vitrified, founded in 2008, is one of the market leaders in the premium tiles segment in India. The Simpolo Group started in 1977, with the roof tile products and entered through Simpolo brand in sanitaryware business in 1991.

Simpolo is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, supplying and distributing a wide range of premium products in tiles and sanitaryware segment.

The company offers its products to builders, architects, and home owners, both in India and outside India, through a network of over 1,100 dealers with exports to over 50 countries.

Simpolo has introduced the latest technology in the Indian market with high quality standards and has the best-in-class manufacturing facilities in Morbi, Gujarat. The company has managed to create a strong brand recall in the mind of consumers.