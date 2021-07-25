Simpliwork Offices plans to raise $50-60 mn for business expansion, foray into overseas market

Realty firm Salarpuria Sattva's co-promoted Simpliwork Offices plans to raise USD 50-60 million as equity to expand business in India and enter into overseas markets, like Singapore, as it sees the demand for managed flexible office space rising amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salarpuria Sattva, one of the leading real estate firms in the country with large presence in office market, has 50 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Simpliwork Offices. Kunal Walia, the founder and CEO of Simpliwork, holds the remaining stake.

In an interview with PTI, Walia said the company achieved a robust growth during the 2020-21 fiscal year in terms of revenue and also area expansion despite the pandemic.

"We were about 1.2 million sq ft in March 2020. We have added close to about 2 million sq ft in the last year alone," he said.

Founded in 2018, Simpliwork's current operational portfolio is 2.8 million sq ft across Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. It is also entering Chennai market.