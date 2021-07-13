Amit Bhardwaj appointed as CFO of real estate Startup Blox

Blox, India’s first property tech and consumer focused real estate buying platform, has appointed Amit Bhardwaj as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, it said in a release.
Bhardwaj has a degree in Chartered Accountancy with more than 15 years of experience in the corporate, strategic and business finance industries. He is also an active angel investor with deep seated roots in technology companies.
Hix experience includes working for GE Money, Jubilant FoodWorks, Snapdeal, OYO and Cars24--his most recent stint where he was the chief of finance operations.
Commenting on the new appointment, Aditya Jhaveri, founder and CEO at Blox said, "...His (Bhardwaj's) expertise will play a pivotal role in the expansion of our company as we work towards becoming a standalone end-to-end digital real estate buying platform..."
At Blox, Bhardwaj is leveraging his past experience to bring solutions to the real estate sector as he works with Blox to enhance supply and demand by using technology.
Blox has a post funding valuation of $12M, making it one of the high valued startups at the early seed stage, the release said.
