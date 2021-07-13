Amit Bhardwaj appointed as CFO of real estate Startup Blox

Blox, India’s first property tech and consumer focused real estate buying platform, has appointed Amit Bhardwaj as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, it said in a release.

Bhardwaj has a degree in Chartered Accountancy with more than 15 years of experience in the corporate, strategic and business finance industries. He is also an active angel investor with deep seated roots in technology companies.

Hix experience includes working for GE Money, Jubilant FoodWorks, Snapdeal, OYO and Cars24--his most recent stint where he was the chief of finance operations.