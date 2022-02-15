Simplilearn partners with Mphasis; to train campus hires on Java Full-Stack Development skills

Simplilearn, digital skills training provider, announced its partnership with Mphasis to upskill freshers in Full Stack Java Development. Through this partnership with Simplilearn, Mphasis aims to enable freshers with the skills to be job and project-ready, it said in a press statement.

The program is designed to train learners in Java for front-end, backend, and database layer web development. Upon completing the program, learners will be eligible to become Full Stack Java Developers.

This partnership will provide a high-touch learning experience to entry-level professionals at Mphasis enrolling for the Full Stack Java Developer program. Delivered via Simplilearn's high-engagement bootcamp-style learning model, learners will have access to self-paced videos and live virtual classes conducted by industry experts. Learners will be equipped with the skills to build an end-to-end application, test and deploy code, store data using MongoDB, and much more.

Kashyap Dalal, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Simplilearn, said, “Globally there is a need for millions of professionals trained in digital skills like programming, Data, Cloud, Devops, etc. These skills are not readily available in the market and increasingly the only scalable model is to hire for aptitude and then create the skills to make them job ready. New hire onboarding for digital roles is a key focus area for Simplilearn. We are delighted to partner with Mphasis to power the full stack Java online bootcamp to train new hires and get them job ready with a rapid turnaround time.”

Srikanth Karra, CHRO, Mphasis, said, “The market for full stack development is growing and is expected to grow even more by the end of the year. Industry reports also indicate that full stack development will be in immense demand in the months to come, making it essential that we as an IT firm address the needs of the sector. Through this collaboration, we are confident of offering a comprehensive learning program to our upcoming future workforce, preparing them with the tools to build a successful career in both the organization and industry.”

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:43 PM IST