Simplilearn partners with IIIT Tiruchirappalli for PG program

Simplilearn, a digital skills training provider, announced its partnership with IIIT Tiruchirappalli to offer an exclusive Post Graduate Program in Digital Marketing & Analytics.

With over 150 hours of learning spanning four to five months, the program consists of a comprehensive curriculum by Simplilearn that focuses on industry-relevant digital marketing and analytical skills that are essential to thrive in the digital economy. Upon completing the program, learners will receive an exclusive certificate from IIIT Tiruchirappalli along with alumni status from the institute, it said in a press release.

Delivered via Simplilearn's bootcamp-style learning model, the program will include high-quality self-learning videos, live classes, assignments, projects, and masterclasses from IIIT Tiruchirappalli. The program is designed to help learners master Digital Marketing skills like SEO, Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Search Engine Marketing, Email Marketing, and Mobile Marketing, along with Data & AI in marketing and web analytics. The program also has a Capstone project to give learners hands-on experience in these critical professional areas. At the end of the course, learners will understand how they can synergize their skills to create and implement an effective marketing strategy.

Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, “We are pleased to partner with IIIT Tiruchirappalli to create an exclusive program in Digital Marketing & Analytics enabling learners to win big in the digital economy.”

Dr. Narasimha Sarma, NVS, Director, IIIT Tiruchirappalli, said, “Digital technology has played a pivotal role in keeping sales and marketing operations going amid the devastating global pandemic and helping them adapt to new business conditions.”

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 01:01 PM IST