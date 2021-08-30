Simplilearn partners with IIIT Bangalore, NPCI for advanced executive program in cybersecurity

Simplilearn, digital skills training provider, announced its partnership with IIIT Bangalore and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to offer an Advanced Executive Program in Cybersecurity.

The program has been designed to meet the skills requirement of mid-level management professionals working in banking, cybersecurity, and finance domains who come with prior technical knowledge on the basics of cybersecurity. With 90+ hours of learning, the program consists of a comprehensive curriculum co-created by IIIT Bangalore and Simplilearn that focuses on industry-relevant skills in cybersecurity, the company said in a press release.

Learners will also be offered a virtual internship with NPCI along with 3-4 mentoring sessions by NPCI experts. Upon completing the program, learners will receive a completion certificate from IIIT Bangalore, along with an internship completion letter jointly offered by NPCI, Simplilearn and IIIT Bangalore.

Delivered via Simplilearn's bootcamp-style learning model, this technically intense program in cybersecurity is designed to provide learners with a competitive advantage via an ideal blend of conceptual training and applied learning opportunities. The key domains covered in the program include data integrity, data recovery, disaster recovery, systems planning, and risk management. Learners will also have access to self-paced videos, live virtual classes conducted by industry experts, and Masterclasses by faculty from IIIT Bangalore and experts at NPCI.

Program graduates will also be enrolled in Simplilearn's Job Assistance Service to explore potential job opportunities like Security Infrastructure Specialist, Consultant Network Security, Security Analyst, and Analyst Application Security.

Speaking about the program, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn said, “ While all businesses now acknowledge the importance of cybersecurity and the role it plays in protecting confidential information in the virtual world, this is especially critical in sectors like banking and financial services, where confidentiality of information is paramount. Today, with the rise in cyber-attacks outpacing the supply of cyber-defenders, the need for cybersecurity experts is a reality irrespective of the sector or industry. For these reasons, we are happy to partner with IIIT Bangalore and NPCI to create this exclusive program in cybersecurity. This in-depth program, along with NPCI’s virtual internship and masterclasses from the experts in the domain, will provide extensive knowledge of cybersecurity concepts and enable learners with industry-specific skills to further their careers and open new growth opportunities.”

Prof V Sridhar, Professor-in-charge, Continuing Professional Education, IIIT Bangalore, said, “Having a team of cybersecurity experts is vital for all businesses across the globe, especially in the sensitive banking & finance sector. Through our partnership with Simplilearn, we aim to deliver the most up-to-date and industry-relevant curriculum to learners and create a job-ready workforce.”

Speaking on the partnership with Simplilearn, Antony Prakash, Chief Information Security Officer, NPCI said, “Banking and Finance are sectors that require high-end security for confidential data. Together with IIIT Bangalore and Simplilearn, we aim to offer the most comprehensive and industry-relevant program for aspirants to address the demand for cybersecurity experts in the Banking and Finance domain.”

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 02:41 PM IST