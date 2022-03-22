Simplilearn, JobsForHer come together to upskill 1,000 women

Simplilearn-online boot camp for digital economy skills training, today announced its partnership with JobsForHer-online platform for women’s careers, to train and upskill 1,000 women in the next year in Full Stack Java Development, making them job-ready for the future.

This program, designed as a ‘women-exclusive’ initiative, aims to strengthen the position and capacities of Women in Tech. The Full Stack Java Development program is a part of Simplilearn’s Job Guarantee Program, allowing women to pursue their ambitions without worrying about finding a job. Simplilearn assures learners job placement on completion of the program: if any student, after signing up for career services and adhering to all timelines, is unable to find placement even after six months of completing the course, Simplilearn said it promises a guaranteed refund of the course fee to the learner, it said in a statement.

This program has been designed to bridge the gender gap in the professional space. To this end, Simplilearn aims at creating 1,000 women Java developers by the end of the year through this partnership with JobsForHer, it added.

Key highlights

The program will be of a duration of 1 year – of which six months will constitute learning modules, and the next six months will be devoted to the career preparation of the learners.

Each batch shall consist of 50 women learners who will be trained by Simplilearn to master coding and also to build their own projects, apps, websites, and backend systems.

JobsForHer will provide exclusive mentorship to these women learners, who will get a chance to connect with the finest mentors and can receive the best career guidance, industry insights, and inspiration from the top corporate leaders.

Women learners will also receive invites to be part of JobsForHer exclusive networking events with top companies, it said. By the time learners complete the program, they will be industry-ready to work in various software development and related roles, it added.

Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, “Industry reports indicate a significant demand in Full Stack Development jobs in the last couple of years. While this is a great opportunity to upskill and adapt to suit the market demand, there often exists a gap when it comes to upskilling women for these roles. With the aim to boost the role of women in tech, we look forward to upskilling at least 1,000 women in the next year with the Full Stack Java Development program designed exclusively for them. We are confident that after completing the program, women who are either starting their professional careers or have taken a break in the past will be able to accelerate their careers.”

Speaking on the partnership with Simplilearn, Neha Bagaria, JobsForHer, said, “This program enables them to have a comprehensive understanding of the domain and provides mentorship and networking opportunities to ensure women are job-ready from day one of program completion.”

The Simplilearn Job Guarantee assures learners with a guaranteed job within six months (180 days) of starting career services post-program completion.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 01:08 PM IST