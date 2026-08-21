Simple Hai! Show Marks 100-Episode Milestone At NSE, Brings Together India’s Financial Sector Heavyweights

Simple Hai! Show Marks 100-Episode Milestone At NSE. |

Mumbai: What began as a simple idea - to make finance and investing easier to understand for the everyday Indian - reached a significant milestone on Thursday as The Simple Hai! Show with Vivek Law celebrated its 100th episode at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Atrium in Mumbai.

The landmark evening brought together some of the most prominent names from India’s financial ecosystem, many of whom have featured on the podcast over its journey. The evening was marked by the ringing of the NSE Bell by Ashish Chauhan, Managing Director, NSE, alongside the show’s distinguished guests, followed by the launch of Sau Baat Ki Ek Kitaab. Abhishek Karnani, President of The Free Press Journal, the show’s distribution partner, was also part of the celebrations.

The specially curated coffee-table book brought out by OneNative Studio brings together the investing wisdom and insights of selected guests who have been part of The Simple Hai! Show. With its distinctive design and sharp, accessible content, the book offers a unique snapshot of the ideas and perspectives shaping India’s financial and investment landscape.

Among the distinguished guests at the celebration were Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management; Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers; Navneet Munot, MD, HDFC Asset Management; A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC; Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak Capital Asset Management; Anthony Heredia, MD & CEO, Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund; and Roopa Venkatkrishnan, Director, Sapient Wealth, Kurian Jose, CEO, Tata Pension Fund, among several other leaders from the financial services industry.

The evening brought together a wider cross-section of the business and financial community, including Akhil Chaturvedi, CBO Motilal Oswal, Vikas Satija, MD & CEO, Shriram Wealth, Vikaas Sachdeva, CEO, BitDelta India, Mahendra Luniya, Founder & CEO, Vighnaharta Gold and Tanul Mishra, CEO, Afthonia Labs, Sunil Rohokale, CEO, & MD, ASK Wealth Management, among others.

Adding to the evening was a performance by mentalist Vinay Kapra, followed by a thought-provoking session on the possibilities and implications of artificial intelligence in the years ahead.

For OneNative Studio, the 100-episode milestone is as much about the future as it is about the journey so far. Aparna Joshi, Harish Patil and Deepak Karnani, co-founders, OneNative Studio, along with Sanat Mishra, the Studio’s chief growth officer, reiterated their commitment to keeping financial literacy at the heart of the studio’s content initiatives, while continuing to build distinctive and differentiated formats that make complex subjects easier to understand.

Since its inception, The Simple Hai! Show has sought to cut through the noise around finance and investing by bringing credible voices into conversations that are accessible, conversational and relevant to ordinary Indians. Over 100 episodes, the show has featured leading investors, fund managers, entrepreneurs, economists and financial experts, creating a platform that connects industry expertise with the questions and concerns of everyday investors.

The 100th episode celebration thus marked more than a content milestone. It celebrated the people, ideas and conversations that have contributed to a more informed dialogue around money and investing - and reaffirmed the need for credible financial literacy as India’s investment participation continues to deepen.

With 100 episodes behind it, The Simple Hai! Show now looks ahead to the next chapter, with OneNative Studio committed to making financial conversations even more accessible, distinctive and, true to its name, Simple Hai!