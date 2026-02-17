 Silver Crashes Over 2% To ₹2.33 Lakh Per Kg On MCX Amid Global Sell-Off & Asian Market Holidays
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSilver Crashes Over 2% To ₹2.33 Lakh Per Kg On MCX Amid Global Sell-Off & Asian Market Holidays

Silver Crashes Over 2% To ₹2.33 Lakh Per Kg On MCX Amid Global Sell-Off & Asian Market Holidays

Silver prices tumbled more than 2 percent in futures trade on February 17, falling Rs 6,330 (2.64 percent) to Rs 2,33,561 per kg on MCX for March delivery amid low liquidity due to holidays in China, Hong Kong, and other Asian markets. Globally, Comex silver plunged 4.58 percent to USD 74.39/oz. The drop follows a sharp reversal from January's record highs above USD 120/oz.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Silver prices tumbled more than 2 percent in futures trade on February 17, falling Rs 6,330 (2.64 percent) to Rs 2,33,561 per kg on MCX for March delivery amid low liquidity due to holidays in China, Hong Kong, and other Asian markets. |

New Delhi: Silver prices declined more than 2 per cent to Rs 2.33 lakh per kilogram in the futures trade on Tuesday, tracking weak global trends and low liquidity amid market holidays across major Asian economies. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for March delivery plunged Rs 6,330, or 2.64 per cent, to Rs 2,33,561 per kilogram in a business turnover of 5,820 lots.

In the international markets, Comex silver futures fell USD 3.56, or 4.58 per cent, to USD 74.39 per ounce. "Silver dropped over 2 per cent to below USD 76 per ounce as liquidity remained subdued amid market holidays in China, Hong Kong and other parts of Asia," Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, said.

Read Also
Silver Prices Drop Nearly 2% To ₹2.4 Lakh Per Kg On MCX Amid Weak Global Cues & Subdued Domestic...
article-image

He said Chinese traders had driven a speculative surge in precious metals in January before the dramatic reversal, prompting authorities to curb market risks through various measures. Silver had surged to a record above USD 120 per ounce in late January, but later tumbled to around USD 64 earlier this month as leveraged positions were unwound and investors liquidated holdings to cover losses elsewhere.

With US markets back open, attention now shifts to the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes and the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index for cues on monetary policy. Markets are currently pricing in a possible rate cut in July, with a strong likelihood of an earlier move in June, Trivedi said. 

FPJ Shorts
IIT Kharagpur Signs MoU With Russian University To Promote Student & Scholar Exchange Programmes
IIT Kharagpur Signs MoU With Russian University To Promote Student & Scholar Exchange Programmes
PM Modi Arrives At Lok Bhavan In Mumbai Ahead Of Meeting French President Emmanuel Macron | See Pics
PM Modi Arrives At Lok Bhavan In Mumbai Ahead Of Meeting French President Emmanuel Macron | See Pics
CleanMax Enviro IPO Opens February 23, ₹3,100 Crore Offer At ₹1,000–1,053 Band
CleanMax Enviro IPO Opens February 23, ₹3,100 Crore Offer At ₹1,000–1,053 Band
Adarsh Gourav Admits Tu Yaa Main Had Slow Start At Box Office: 'Important To Watch Smaller Commercial Films Like Ours...'
Adarsh Gourav Admits Tu Yaa Main Had Slow Start At Box Office: 'Important To Watch Smaller Commercial Films Like Ours...'

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CleanMax Enviro IPO Opens February 23, ₹3,100 Crore Offer At ₹1,000–1,053 Band
CleanMax Enviro IPO Opens February 23, ₹3,100 Crore Offer At ₹1,000–1,053 Band
Delhi-Based Firm Launches India’s First AI-Backed Investment Banking Platform
Delhi-Based Firm Launches India’s First AI-Backed Investment Banking Platform
₹11 Lakh Salary Not Enough To Deny Support, Allahabad HC Upholds ₹15,000 Monthly Maintenance
₹11 Lakh Salary Not Enough To Deny Support, Allahabad HC Upholds ₹15,000 Monthly Maintenance
Silver Crashes Over 2% To ₹2.33 Lakh Per Kg On MCX Amid Global Sell-Off & Asian Market Holidays
Silver Crashes Over 2% To ₹2.33 Lakh Per Kg On MCX Amid Global Sell-Off & Asian Market Holidays
Indian RMG Exports Show Resilience, 1.6% Export Rise Amid Brutal US Tariffs & Global Chaos
Indian RMG Exports Show Resilience, 1.6% Export Rise Amid Brutal US Tariffs & Global Chaos