Sikkim's Temi Tea Eyes Global Expansion In Japan, US, Germany & South Korea With Franchise Model | X - SikkimMedia

Namchi, Sep 14: Sikkim-based Temi Tea is eyeing greater presence in overseas markets including Japan, Germany, the US and South Korea while exploring a franchise model and new products to attract younger consumers, its managing director Radha Pradhan said on Monday.

Pradhan said Temi Tea was committed to maintaining quality standards, as it explores “innovative products” and marketing strategies to appeal to the youth.

Read Also Baloch Activist Sammi Deen Baloch Raises Concern Over Reported Civilian Deaths In Balochistan Firing

Temi Tea eyes global expansion

A 13-member media delegation from the state visited the Temi Tea Garden and factory in South Sikkim as part of a familiarisation tour, the District Information Officer (DIO), Namchi, said in a release.

Temi Tea officials briefed the delegation on tea cultivation, processing, production and quality-control measures, the DIO said.

Pradhan also said the company was working on introducing a franchise model to expand Temi Tea's presence and make the brand more accessible in different markets.

Also Watch:

Tourism and heritage visit

The delegation later visited the Siddheshwar Dham in Namchi, where it explored the district's spiritual and cultural heritage and tourism potential, the DIO said in the release.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)