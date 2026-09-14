Baloch Activist Sammi Deen Baloch Raises Concern Over Reported Civilian Deaths In Balochistan Firing | X - SammiBaluch

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 14: Baloch human rights activist Sammi Deen Baloch has expressed concern over the reported killing of four civilians and injuries to several others, including a seven-year-old child, during firing by Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in Killi Yar Muhammad Sonaro, Wadh.

In a post on X, Sammi Deen Baloch said that seven-year-old Shahzaib was among those injured in the incident, while four civilians were killed. She described the incident as the “human cost” of military operations being carried out in the name of security against Baloch communities.

Activist raises concerns over incident

Citing her post, Baloch said that such violence was neither new nor exceptional for the Baloch people. She alleged that civilians are killed, people are forcibly disappeared, homes are raided, families are harassed, young men are arbitrarily detained, and entire communities are subjected to military force.

She further stated that the same pattern of violence has continued across Balochistan year after year, while alleging that Baloch lives are treated as expendable and that entire populations are punished for the actions of others.

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Questions raised over security operations

Questioning the justification of such operations, Baloch asked how many Baloch civilians must be killed before such actions can no longer be described as a “security operation”. She also questioned how many children must be shot before their lives are considered worth protecting and how many families must lose their children before violence against Baloch communities receives the seriousness it deserves.

According to her post, Baloch said that seven-year-old Shahzaib should never have been shot and that four civilians should not have lost their lives. She argued that such deaths cannot be considered acceptable costs of maintaining security.

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Call for protection of civilians

Baloch further said that Baloch children should not have to grow up under the threat of guns, while civilians should not continue to be killed, forcibly disappeared, detained or subjected to alleged intimidation while such actions are justified in the language of security.

“There is no security in making an entire people fear for their lives,” she said in the post.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)