 Signature Global To Inject ₹4,800 Crore In Luxury Housing Project On Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram
Signature Global announced a Rs 4,800 crore investment for luxury project 'Sarvam at DXP Estate' in Gurugram's Sector 37D, spanning 13.56 acres with 1,798 apartments priced Rs 3-4 crore. Funded mainly via internal accruals, the IGBC Platinum-certified wellness-focused development includes Michael Phelps Swimming Academy and targets completion by 2032, aiding Rs 12,500 crore annual sales goal.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 10:34 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Realty firm Signature Global will invest Rs 4,800 crore to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram as part of its strategy to expand business amid strong consumer demand. The company, which emerged as the fifth-largest listed realty firm last fiscal in terms of sales bookings, has recently launched a new project, 'Sarvam at DXP Estate', spread over 13.56 acre.

The project, located on Dwarka Expressway, Sector 37D in Gurugram, will have 1,798 apartments. In the first phase, the company is offering 50 per cent of the total units for sale in a price range of Rs 3-4 crore per unit. "The total investment in the development of this project is estimated at around Rs 4,800 crore," Signature Global founder and Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal told PTI. The company will meet the investment largely through internal accruals, which include advances from customers.

Read Also
Realty Firm Signature Global Reports Net Loss Of ₹46.86 Crore
The construction works will start soon, and the project is expected to be completed by 2032. Aggarwal highlighted that the company is focusing on sustainability and wellness elements in this project, which will also be Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum certified. Signature Global has onboarded many wellness and lifestyle brands in this project, including the Michael Phelps Swimming Academy. The launch of this project is expected to help the company achieve its annual sales bookings target of Rs 12,500 crore.

Gurugram-based Signature Global sold properties worth Rs 10,290 crore during the last fiscal. In the April-September period of 2025-26, the company reported a 21 per cent decline in sales bookings to Rs 4,650 crore from Rs 5,900 crore in the year-ago period. However, the company is confident of achieving the pre-sales target. To expand business, Signature Global recently raised Rs 875 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to World Bank's lending arm IFC for the development of mid-income housing projects and to repay costly debt. The company has so far delivered 16 million sq ft across various projects. 

