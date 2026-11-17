Signature Global Enters Maharashtra Property Market, Wins Auction For 474.66 Acres Of Land In Raigad For ₹194.19 Crore |

New Delhi, Nov 17: Realty firm Signature Global-led consortium has won a bid to acquire a 475-acre land at Raigad, Maharashtra for Rs 194 crore, enabling the company to expand its presence beyond Delhi-NCR.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Signature Global informed that a consortium led by its subsidiary Maa Vaishno Net-Tech Ltd has emerged as the successful bidder for 474.66 acres of land in Raigad with a bid valued at Rs 194.19 crore.

Signature Global will have a 65 per cent stake in the special purpose vehicle owing this land parcel. Other consortium members will have the remaining stake.

The bid was won through an online e-auction under the asset monetisation process of PACL limited, overseen by the Justice (Retd) R M Lodha Committee; a body constituted by SEBI pursuant to the orders of Supreme Court.

"The successful bid gives the company access to a strategically located land parcels in one of Maharashtra’s emerging growth corridors," Signature Global said.

The company is evaluating the right product opportunity for the acquired land parcels.

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Global, said, "Over the years, we have built a strong and trusted name in Gurugram and the wider NCR, and this bid reflects our confidence in our business model, our execution capabilities and the people behind them."

"Securing this land through an auction is a meaningful step, and we have approached it with the same discipline that has always guided us: acquiring well and planning thoughtfully," he said.

Aggarwal said there is a huge business potential in the Mumbai Metroplitan Region (MMR) property market.

Signature Global is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has delivered 19.9 million sq ft of real estate since inception.

The company sold properties worth Rs 8,250 crore during the last fiscal and has set a target of Rs 10,000 crore for 2026-27 financial year.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)