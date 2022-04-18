Sigachi Industries bags top 100 SME Award 2022

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State for MSME, Govt of India, presented top 100 SME Award 2022 to Sigachi Industries Limited in the recently concluded 9th edition of the India SME 100 Awards 2022.

Amit Raj Sinha, MD and CEO at Sigachi said, “We are looking forward to further growth for the sector within India given the budget allocation for MSMEs nearly doubling this financial year to Rs. 15,700 crores. The impetus added to incremental innovation in manufacturing and more so to the Pharmaceutical industry – which is a strong hold of Hyderabad is undeniable. SMEs play a very important role in the India growth story and employ more than 40 percent of India’s work force.”

Vinod Kumar, President - India SME Forum, said, “India has about 65 million SME companies offering an array of 6,000 products. These SMEs contribute actively towards the Indian economy and micro-economic growth for a given location through recruitment and their CSR activities. Statistics show that the SME sector contributes 6.11 percent of the manufacturing GDP contributions, 24.63 percent of the Service Sector GDP, 16 percent of all bank lendings, 40 percent of exports and 45 percent of manufacturing output.”

The Jury Board of the 9th Edition of India SME 100 Awards 2022 that laid down the stringent evaluation process and criteria comprised of eminent personalities like Dhanendra Kumar, IAS, Former Chairman Competition Commission of India, Chairman of the Jury Board, Joginder Singh Joneja, Former CMD, National Small Industries Corporation, Vice Chairman of the Jury Board, Dr. Aruna Sharma, IAS, Former Secretary to Govt. of India, Ramesh Abhishek, IAS, Former secretary DPIIT, & Independent Director - Cyient, Paytm Payments Bank, USIBC, Edelweiss WM, Paras Healthcare, SPrahlad Kakar, Ad Guru, Chairman, India SME Forum, Dr. Parveen Arora, Adviser & Scientist, Head - NCSTC, Ministry of Science & Technology, Tilak Raj Bajalia, Former DMD, SIDBI, Ajay Thakur, Head- BSE SME & Start-ups, Shri Hemendra Mathur Venture Partner, Bharat Innovation Fund, Prof. (Dr.) V.K. Ahuja, Vice Chancellor of National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam, Nitin Wali, Regional Director, GoDaddy Registry India, Vinod Kumar Wuthoo, President, India SME Forum and Sushma Morthania, Co- founder & Director General, India SME Forum.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 03:34 PM IST