SIES-FPJ: India’s amazing milk story – vibrant but threatened

Just a day ago, farmers’ unions held a protest demanding a rise in prices in milk and seeking a special subsidy for milk producers. Such protests are common, especially when supplies of milk increase, or demand contracts (as with Covid-19) and procurement rates drop. That causes farmers to agitate.

But in states like Maharashtra and Karnataka where clamours for subsidy are mounting, it is necessary to check whether the hike in prices reaches farmers. Why is it that farmers in Gujarat get more money for milk – without any government subsidy – while those in many other states, where politics and agriculture often go hand in hand, farmers feel exploited?

Is it the way milk cooperatives are run? Is it a tale of money diversion? Is it mismanagement? To understand why this and many other issues relating to milk call for the immediate distancing of the government from dairy farming, both SIES Colleges of Arts, Science and Commerce come together under the banner of The Future of Agriculture. This Thursday, 23 July, the topic will be ‘Milk is the real backbone of India's rural wealth?’.

While the lecture will be delivered by RN Bhaskar, consulting editor, FPJ, from 3-4 pm, the panel discussion will be from 4:15 to 5:30 pm. The panellists will be Arun Raste, executive director, NDDB, and Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, CARE Ratings.

Please click here to register.