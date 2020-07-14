SIES-FPJ webinar: Time to look at agriculture and the Indian economy

With the arrival of south-west monsoon on time for this cropping season the crops are expected to witness an increase in production. According to DBS Group Research, better farm output is seen as a silver lining this year. “South-west monsoons have arrived on time, with rainfall at 11 per cent above the long-period average, skewed towards central and north-west regions with heavier rainfall. This allowed sowing for the summer (kharif) crop to increase by 88 per cent, led by higher oilseeds, cotton, pulses and coarse cereals.”

Under the employment scheme MGNREGA, the government has set aside up to Rs 40,000 crore to employ excess labour that migrated to the rural areas during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

In addition, the government allocated Rs 50,000 crore to prioritise employment avenues for the migrant labour in 116 districts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh etc. which account for 65 per cent of the migrant labour force.

According to Care Ratings, given that the nation is in lockdown for July too with several restrictions on the resumption of services in particular as well as the movement of people, the cut-off date for normalcy will spread into the latter part of the third quarter and more likely to the fourth quarter. “Under these assumptions, our forecast for GDP growth is now -6.4 per cent for FY21 with GVA (de)growth estimated to be around -6.1 per cent.” Meanwhile, agriculture will grow at 2.5 per cent in FY 21.

Agriculture has the potential of creating the first wave in a consumption economy. The stronger agriculture gets, the greater will consumption demand be.