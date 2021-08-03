Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, editor-in-chief of carandbike, appointed Vice-Chairman, World Car awards

The editor-in-chief of carandbike, Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, has been appointed as the Vice-Chairman for the World Car Awards. He becomes the first Asian to be appointed in this position.

Patankar is the anchor and editor of the The Car and Bike Show. He helms carandbike.com.

Speaking about Patankar’s appointment, Gerry Malloy, President, World Car of the Year Awards Association, said, “Given his long service as a member of the World Car Awards Steering Committee and his leadership role as producer and co-host of World Car TV, Siddharth was a natural choice for Vice-Chairman of the 2022 World Car Awards,”

Patankar joined the World Car Awards jury in 2010 and was the only Indian juror on board at that time. In 2015 he was inducted into the steering committee as a director and elevated to the post of Executive Director in 2019. In 2022, he finds himself in a pivotal role in the World Car Awards Administration as he’s been appointed as Vice Chair. Patankar becomes the first Indian in the history of World Car Awards to don this hat.

Nalin Kapoor, CEO, carandbike, said, “The World Car Awards have always pushed the boundaries when it comes to bringing authenticity and credibility globally.”