Siddaramaiah Announces Grant Worth ₹100 Cr To Establish Karnataka State Christian Development Corporation | ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that the state budget will allocate a grant of ₹100 crore for the formation of the Christian Development Corporation.

During his budget speech, Siddaramaiah raised this issue.

He said, "Karnataka State Christian Development Corporation will be established for which ₹100 crore will be provided in current year".

It will be named Karnataka Christian Development Corporation and Karnataka government will set up Christian Development Corporation at a cost of ₹100 crore annually.