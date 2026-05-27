S.I. Capital Reports 50% Decline In Q4 Net Profit, EPS At ₹0.26

S.I. Capital & Financial Services reported 31 percent year-on-year growth in Q4 FY26 total income to Rupees 1 crore. |

Mumbai: S.I. Capital & Financial Services Limited reported mixed financial performance in Q4 FY26, with higher income but lower profitability during the quarter. Total income increased 31 percent year-on-year to Rupees 1 crore from Rupees 0.8 crore in Q4 FY25. However, standalone net profit declined 50 percent to Rupees 0.1 crore compared with Rupees 0.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax also fell to Rupees 0.1 crore from Rupees 0.3 crore a year ago.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, the company returned to profitability after reporting a loss in Q3 FY26. Total income rose from Rupees 0.9 crore in the previous quarter, while profit after tax stood at Rupees 0.1 crore against a loss of Rupees 0.1 crore in Q3 FY26. Total expenses declined to Rupees 0.9 crore from Rupees 1 crore in the preceding quarter. Finance costs increased to Rupees 0.2 crore compared with Rupees 0.2 crore in Q4 FY25, while impairment on financial instruments stood at Rupees 0.1 crore during the quarter. Earnings per share for Q4 FY26 came at Rupees 0.26 against Rupees 0.56 in the year-ago quarter.

What Drove The Numbers

The NBFC reported higher interest income during the quarter, which rose to Rupees 1 crore from Rupees 0.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Fees and commission expenses nearly doubled year-on-year to Rupees 0.2 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased to Rupees 0.2 crore. The company also reported impairment charges on financial instruments, affecting profitability. S.I. Capital maintained a capital adequacy ratio of 40.87 percent as of March 31, 2026, while the provision coverage ratio improved to 90.10 percent.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, standalone total income increased 43 percent to Rupees 3.7 crore from Rupees 2.6 crore in FY25. Net profit rose 94 percent to Rupees 0.3 crore compared with Rupees 0.2 crore in the previous year. Finance costs for the year stood at Rupees 0.8 crore, while employee benefit expenses were Rupees 1.1 crore. The company’s net worth increased to Rupees 5.8 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.