 Shubham Housing Finance Raises $96 Million From LeapFrog, Creador & Others To Fuel Growth
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Shubham Housing Finance Raises $96 Million From LeapFrog, Creador & Others To Fuel Growth

Shubham Housing Development Finance secured 96 million dollars (870 crore rupees) in funding from existing investor LeapFrog Investments and Creador, strengthening its shareholder base and enabling an exit for early investors. With assets under management at 7,500 crore rupees and 200 branches across 12 states, the affordable housing lender targets India's emerging middle class.

PTIUpdated: Friday, March 20, 2026, 09:12 AM IST
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Shubham Housing Development Finance secured 96 million dollars (870 crore rupees) in funding from existing investor LeapFrog Investments and Creador. |

New Delhi: Shubham Housing Development Finance, an affordable housing finance provider, has raised 96 million dollars (about Rs 870 crore) from existing investor LeapFrog Investments and others, including Creador. The transaction anchors Shubham’s future growth with a strong shareholder base, bringing together global impact investors and leading regional private equity firms, while providing an exit to early investors, a joint statement said on Thursday.

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Over the past year, the company has continued to scale rapidly, with assets under management reaching approximately Rs 7,500 crore as of December 2025, supported by strong demand for affordable housing finance across India’s emerging middle class, it said. Shubham currently operates 200 branches across 12 states and is continuing to expand its footprint to meet growing demand, it said.

The company addresses a significant gap in access to formal housing finance, enabling families without traditional income documentation or credit history to become first-time homeowners, it added. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

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