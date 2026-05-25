Shriram Properties Reports 289% Jump To ₹38.6 Crore In Q4 Net Profit, Revenue Up 134%

Shriram Properties reported a rise in Q4 FY26 revenue from operations to Rupees 64.8 crore, while net profit increased 289 percent year-on-year to Rupees 38.6 crore. |

Mumbai: Shriram Properties reported strong growth in revenue and profitability for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, supported by higher operational income and improved overall earnings. Revenue from operations rose 134 percent year-on-year to Rupees 64.8 crore from Rupees 27.6 crore in Q4 FY25. Net profit stood at Rupees 38.6 crore compared with Rupees 9.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income increased sharply to Rupees 135.6 crore from Rupees 52.5 crore, while profit before tax rose to Rupees 52.3 crore from Rupees 8.0 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Compared with Q3 FY26, revenue from operations increased 73 percent to Rupees 37.4 crore. The company reported a turnaround in profitability from a loss of Rupees 12.8 crore in the previous quarter to a profit of Rupees 38.6 crore in Q4 FY26. Profit before tax also turned positive from a loss of Rupees 17.7 crore in Q3 FY26.

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Total expenses rose marginally to Rupees 83.3 crore from Rupees 80.1 crore sequentially. Employee benefit expenses remained stable at Rupees 22.0 crore, while finance costs increased to Rupees 12.1 crore from Rupees 10.0 crore in the preceding quarter.

What Drove The Numbers

The improvement in quarterly earnings was mainly supported by higher other income, which increased to Rupees 70.8 crore from Rupees 24.9 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 24.9 crore in Q4 FY25. Material and contract costs rose to Rupees 16.7 crore from Rupees 13.4 crore a year earlier.

The company also reported lower impairment losses at Rupees 0.6 lakh compared with Rupees 9.0 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Depreciation expenses remained broadly stable at Rupees 95 lakh. Basic and diluted earnings per share improved to Rupees 2.26 from Rupees 0.58 in Q4 FY25.

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Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations increased to Rupees 194.0 crore from Rupees 63.7 crore in FY25, while total income rose to Rupees 326.2 crore from Rupees 134.7 crore. The company reported a net profit of Rupees 7.6 crore for FY26 against a net loss of Rupees 57.7 crore in FY25. Total assets stood at Rupees 2,601 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 2,271 crore a year earlier. Cash and cash equivalents increased to Rupees 76.9 crore from Rupees 36.7 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.