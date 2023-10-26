Shriram Finance Standalone Net Interest Income Increases By 17.38% | Image: Shriram Finance (Representative)

Shriram Finance Limited (SFL) (Formerly known as Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited (STFC)) on Thursday announced the unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended 30th September, 2023, the comapny announced through an exchange filing.

Financials (Standalone) Q2FY24

The Net Interest Income for the second quarter ended 30th September, 2023 increased by 17.38 percent and stood at Rs. 4,818.18 crores as against Rs. 4,104.86 crores in the same period of the previous year.

The profit after tax increased by 12.59 percent and stands at Rs. 1,750.84 crores as against Rs.1,555.11 crores recorded in the same period of the previous year. The earning per share (basic) increased by 12.38 percent and stands at Rs. 46.67 as against Rs 41.53 recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Financials (Consolidated) Q2FY24

Consolidated Net Interest Income for the second quarter ended 30th September, 2023 increased by 18.80 percent and stood at Rs. 4,969.39 crores as against Rs. 4,183.02 crores in the same period of the previous year. Consolidated Net Profit increased by 13.51 percentand stands at Rs. 1,791.83 crores as against Rs. 1,578.56 crores recorded in the same period of the previous year. Consolidated EPS (basic) increased by 12.93 percent and stands at Rs. 47.61 as compared to Rs. 42.16 recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Interim Dividend

The Board declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 20 (200 percent) per share, the Record Date for the entitlement thereof has been fixed as November 06, 2023.

Assets under Management (Standalone)

Total Assets under Management as on 30th September, 2023 increased by 19.65 percent and stood at Rs. 202,640.96 crores as compared to Rs. 169,359.08 crores as on 30th September, 2022 and Rs. 193,214.67 crores as on 30th June, 2023.

Shriram Finance Limited shares

The shares of Shriram Finance Limited on Thursday at 3:30pm closed at Rs 1,799.85, down by 0.90 percent.