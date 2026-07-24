Shriram Finance Q1 Net Profit Up 59.79% To ₹3,452.77 Crore; AUM Rises 15.26%

Mumbai: Shriram Finance Limited on Thursday reported a 59.79% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,452.77 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This was up from ₹2,159.44 crore in the same quarter last year.

Financial Performance Highlights

Consolidated total income for Q1 FY27 rose to ₹1,340.04 crore, compared to ₹1,153.63 crore in Q1 FY26. Net interest income for the quarter stood at ₹8,055.70 crore, a 33.67% increase from ₹6,026.43 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Asset Under Management Growth

The company’s Assets under Management (AUM) reached ₹3,137,983.9 crore as of 30 June 2026, marking a 15.26% increase from ₹2,722,490.1 crore as of 30 June 2025. This also represents a 3.81% rise from ₹3,022,737.5 crore as of 31 March 2026.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 increased by 29.41% year-on-year to ₹14.86, up from ₹11.48 in Q1 FY26. Total comprehensive income for the quarter stood at ₹3,346.34 crore.

Resource Mobilisation Plan

The board approved a periodical resource mobilisation plan for issuing debt securities, including redeemable non-convertible debentures, subordinated debentures, bonds, and notes.

These will be issued via private placement or public issue, both onshore and offshore, from August 1, 2026, to October 31, 2026, to support the company's business activities.

Preferential Issue Utilisation

The company confirmed no deviation or variation in the utilisation of funds raised through a preferential issue for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The entire amount of ₹39,617.98 crore raised from the preferential issue was allocated as per the objects disclosed in the Extra-ordinary General Meeting dated December 19, 2025.

Board Meeting Details

The board meeting, which began at 11:00 AM, concluded at 1:40 PM on July 24, 2026, the company stated in its filing.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.