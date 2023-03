Image credit: Shriram Finance (Representative)

Through a regulatory filing, Shriram Finance has announced the allotment of non-convertible debentures, which are senior, secure, rated, listed, redeemable and taxable, through two options.

Under option 1, 100 debentures worth Rs 10 lakh each have been issued, for Rs 10 crores.

As for option 2, 12,500 debentures worth Rs 1 lakh per unit have been allotted for Rs 125 crores.