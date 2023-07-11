 Shriram Finance Allots 1,91,334 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
Shriram Finance Allots 1,91,334 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.

Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Shriram Finance Allots 1,91,334 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Shriram Finance (Representative)

Shriram Finance on Tuesday announced the allotment of 1,91,334 equity shares to 531 employees of the Company who exercised the Fresh Stock Options under SFL ESOS 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this allotment of the Equity Shares, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from ₹374,83,67,840 to ₹375,02,81,180.

Shriram Finance shares

The shares of Shriram Finance on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹1,759, up by 2.08 percent.

Paytm Partners With Shriram Finance To Strengthens Loan Distribution Business To Drive Credit...
article-image

