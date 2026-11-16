Shorthills AI Names Satyajit Bandyopadhyay CEO & President, Tasks Him With Scaling Enterprise AI

Shorthills AI has named Satyajit Bandyopadhyay CEO and president. |

Mumbai: Shorthills AI has appointed Satyajit Bandyopadhyay as its chief executive officer and president. He will lead the company’s business strategy and expansion, with a focus on developing AI tools that enterprises can deploy at scale.

Bandyopadhyay brings more than three decades of experience in global technology and IT services, including work in agentic AI. He has held senior leadership roles at Capgemini, Hewlett-Packard, Ness Digital Engineering and Wipro.

The appointment comes as companies look to integrate AI into their operations, products and decision-making. Bandyopadhyay’s remit includes setting Shorthills AI’s strategy for enterprise AI and bringing its data engineering and AI capabilities to more businesses.

Enterprise AI

Bandyopadhyay said he would work with the leadership team and employees to broaden the reach of Shorthills AI’s services. He said the company would focus on tools that address specific business needs and deliver results that clients can measure.

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“I am pleased to join Shorthills AI at a time when artificial intelligence is changing how businesses operate and deliver value,” Bandyopadhyay said.

“The company has built strong capabilities in data engineering and enterprise AI, and I look forward to working with the leadership team and our people to take these capabilities to more businesses. Our focus will be on building solutions that address real business requirements, deliver measurable outcomes and help enterprises scale their AI adoption.”

Growth Plans

Shorthills AI co-founder Ranjeeta Nanda said Bandyopadhyay’s record of building technology businesses, managing large teams and overseeing business transformation would support the company’s next phase of growth.

“His understanding of the global IT services landscape and experience in scaling organisations will be valuable as we strengthen our capabilities and expand our engagement with enterprises,” Nanda said.

For Shorthills AI, that next phase involves strengthening what it can offer clients while working with more enterprises. The company has charged Bandyopadhyay with overseeing both sides of that effort, from defining its business and AI strategy to expanding the reach of its technology.