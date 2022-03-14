Shoppers Stop expands Estee Lauder footprint with New Jo Malone London Store in Mumbai

Shoppers Stop has launched Mumbai’s second Jo Malone London store at Jio World Drive, BKC. With the launch of this new store, Shoppers Stop now operates 4 Jo Malone London stores in India.

Through Shoppers Stop’s partnership with Estee Lauder Group of Companies the brand operates stand-alone MAC Cosmetics, Estee Lauder, Clinique, Bobbi Brown, Jo Malone London, and Too Faced stores and websites.

Commenting on the launch, Venugopal Nair - Customer Care Associate, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Shoppers Stop Limited said, “Beauty continues to be a strategic pillar for us. Our partnership with Estee Lauder Group of Companies has been growing strong and we are actively pushing our beauty strategy to expand the brand. With the launch of the second Jo Malone London store in Mumbai, we are catering to the upmarket consumers, intensifying our luxury brand offering.”

''British luxury fragrances and our customers have consistently shown great enthusiasm and dynamism, making our commitment to expand our presence in India stronger. Shoppers Stop has continued to be a great strategic partner and with its physical and online presence and this partnership, we hope to grow our presence exponentially,'' said Rohan Vaziralli, General Manager, Estee Lauder Companies India.

The Jo Malone London store at Jio World Drive will provide experiences for beauty aficionados like perfume mixology where fragrance stylists will combine perfumes to form a distinctive and unique blend.

