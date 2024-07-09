Shop Now, Pay Later: Introducing Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card

No one's a stranger to that frustrating experience of being out shopping, spotting the perfect item that makes your heart skip a beat, only to flip the price tag to have your heart sink faster than a lead balloon. What if I were to tell you that you no longer have to hurriedly walk away after returning that perfect item to its place on the shelf or rack? What if you could take it home with you without having to pay absolutely anything upfront? Does that sound too good to be true? It isn't - not with the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card.

With the meteoric rise of e-commerce, especially post-pandemic, consumers now expect convenience, flexibility, and transparency when making purchases. There are hidden fees, high interest rates, and rigid repayment terms typically associated with traditional modes of financing, such as credit cards and loans. Needless to say, these fail to meet the expectations of today's consumers.

In the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card, what you have is the ideal solution. Whether upgrading your smartphone, buying a new laptop, or investing in home improvement with new furniture or appliances, you can tailor your purchases to your income and budget with No Cost EMIs.

What is No Cost EMI? It's a uniquely convenient feature of the Insta EMI Card that allows you to shop now and pay later in affordable, interest-free monthly instalments. What's even better is that you get to decide the repayment term so that it securely aligns with your financial planning. You can easily afford your purchases by paying for them over the course of flexible EMI tenures ranging from 1 to 60 months.

There are so many other ways in which the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card empowers your big-ticket purchases. Its generous pre-approved limit of up to Rs. 3 lakh gives you substantial freedom to shop without the risk of overspending. You can use it online at all major e-commerce websites in addition to over 1.5 lakh partner stores across more than 4,000 cities nationwide. If you visit a partner store during festive seasons, you could even take advantage of zero down payment offers. What this means is that you need not pay anything upfront. Instead, the price of the product you've purchased will be converted into easy EMIs, payable over the tenure you've chosen.

Furthermore, you can enhance your creditworthiness by punctually repaying your EMIs every month. This will pave the way for future credit opportunities. With transparent pricing and nil foreclosure charges, managing your finances is easy, free from hidden costs or penalties.

By placing you squarely in control of your financial management, the Insta EMI Card enables you to budget easily and more efficiently. You can significantly reduce your monthly EMI amount by choosing a longer tenure. This would make it easier to accommodate your purchases without straining your finances. For example, a purchase of Rs. 50,000 could be spread over 12 months, at roughly Rs. 4,167 per month or extended to 24 months at approximately Rs. 2,083 per month. The latter affords you greater breathing room in your monthly budget.

Depending on your eligibility, you can qualify for a sizeable credit limit of up to Rs. 3 lakh, granting you the freedom to make multiple purchases across different product categories while still staying within your credit limit. When you judiciously utilise this limit and spread your expenses across easy-to-manage EMI tenures, you can maintain a healthy financial balance without compromising on your desired products.

Wondering how you can get your hands on this exceptional financial tool? It's easier than you think. The eligibility criteria are minimal, as are the documents required. Indian nationals between the ages of 21 and 65 years with a regular income source and a credit score of 720 or more can apply for the Insta EMI Card via the Bajaj Finserv website or by downloading the Bajaj Finserv App. At the time of application, whether online or offline at a Bajaj Finserv partner store, they must furnish their PAN and Aadhaar card information, proof of address, bank account details and IFSC code for e-mandate registration, and pay a one-time joining fee of Rs. 599 only.

So, the next time you'd like to indulge in the finer things in life, whether it's a well-deserved dream vacation or luxury home furnishings, without hurting your finances, know that your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card has your back. Join the growing community of Insta EMI Card users today by visiting the official Bajaj Finserv website or downloading the Bajaj Finserv App.