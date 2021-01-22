Shiwani Varma Vyas appointed as Associate Director - Corporate Communications & CSR at Lowe's India

Shiwani Varma Vyas has been appointed as Associate Director - Corporate Communications and CSR at Lowe’s India. With 17+ years of experience, in her career, she has worked closely with business leaders to create these narratives and cultivate these conversations that drive and meet the brand goals of the organization. Apart from driving the company's overall CSR program for India, Vyas will also partner with the leadership and HR team to drive all internal and external communications in India. Prior to joining Lowe’s, she worked with Brillio as Global Head: Employee Communications & Employer Branding. Prior to that she worked for Xchanging as Head: Corporate Communication and CSR - India; Global Marketing Communication-BPS. Prior to that she was with Genesis Burson Marsteller and LINOpinion.