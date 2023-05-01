Shivam Srivastava appointed as Director of NTPC | Image credit: NTPC (Representative)

Shivam Srivastava has been appointed as NTPC's Director (Fuel) post the approval from the Ministry of Power, the company announced through an exchange filing. Srivastava has taken charge of the position from April 30.

Srivastava's responsibility

As Director (Fuel), NTPC, he is responsible for ensuring fuel availability, affordability, and security for generating stations along with development and safe operation of captive coal mines of NTPC. He is also responsible for Fuel Supply Agreements with Gas Suppliers, Coal suppliers and ensuring timely supply of quality coal at power stations as per power generation requirement alongside maintaining adequate stock levels.

Srivastava holds 270 shares of NTPC and he is not inter-se related with other directors on the Board of the Company. Further, he is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.

Shivam Srivastava's experience and education

Shivam Srivastava, a Mechanical Engineering graduate from Kamala Nehru Institute of Technology, Sultanpur (Avadh University), Post Graduate in Business Management from MDI Gurgaon, had joined NTPC as 13th batch executive trainee in 1988. He has also undergone a Leadership Management course from Harvard Business School, Boston (USA). In his professional career, he has accumulated over 34 years of experience with outstanding contribution in areas of Fuel Handling, Fuel management, Safety, plant operation & maintenance and in coal mining projects.

