NTPC wins 500 MW RE-RTC capacity for Indian Railways

NTPC REL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, received Letter of Acceptance for 500 MW RE-RTC power from REMCL, a JV company of Ministry of Railways and RITES Ltd.

The won capacity in competitive bidding is a major share of total 900 MW RE-RTC on offer and PPA will be signed with REMCL for 25 years. Through a combination of solar and wind, this project would supply round-the-clock green energy and will add 1.8 GW to NTPC RE portfolio.

This project is one of its kind in terms of high degree of availability and dispatchability. The project assumes significance as Indian Railways plan to use this green energy for their de- carbonization trajectory. Also, it’s a first for NTPC to win and supply RE-RTC power.

NTPC group already has an operational capacity of 3.2 GW and with the above RTC project, the total capacity under the pipeline has exceeded 20 GW.

To diversify its RE portfolio, NTPC aims to enter Hydrogen and Energy Storage solutions in a big way. To this effect, recently, work for Hydrogen Hub at Pudimadka in Andhra Pradesh was initiated. Also, a storage tender for 9000 Mwh has been floated.