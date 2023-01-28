ShipEase to hire over 100 employees across different verticals

ShipEase to hire over 100 employees across the verticals | Image: ShipEase (Representative)

Gurgaon-based technology driven logistics platform is planning to hire over 100 employees across all the verticals, primarily in product development followed by Business Development, client servicing, Operations & Finance.

The Co-founder and CEO of ShipEase, Pawan Kumar, spoke about the hiring push and said, "E-commerce in India, is growing rapidly and is estimated to grow in double digits in the days to come. To support the surge and accommodate the demand we need robust logistics infrastructure and tech mechanisms at the backend."

"ShipEase has also encountered multi-fold growth in the numbers and expecting a tentatively 10X surge in the volume. Therefore, we need more hands to manage the surge and provide the best-in-class services to our clients."

To meet the industry's increased demand, ShipEase is rapidly expanding and investing primarily in people and technology.

Read Also Layoff wave: Goodyear to lay off 500 jobs says Report

Technology advancement and improved sales and operational capabilities are the reasons for growing the team.

ShipEase offers connectivity with all the major platforms as well as well-known virtual shop systems like Amazon, Shopify, Flipkart, eBay, Magento, OpenCart, and WooCommerce.

All of India's main courier services, including Delhivery, XpressBees, Bluedart, Ekart, Ecom Express, SMC, ATS, Smartr, and Aramex, are partners with the organisation.

ShipEase has teamed with Aramex and UPS to extend its cloud operations in cross-border trade.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)