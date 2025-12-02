Shillong Full Of Policymakers, FPOs, Exporters & Global Buyers, Grappling With Certification & Market Access Issues Of The Organic Agri Products Sector

File Image |

New Delhi: The commerce ministry's body APEDA on Monday said policymakers, FPOs, exporters and global buyers have gathered in Shillong to discuss certification, market access and capacity building issues of the organic agri products sector as India aims to raise exports to USD 2 billion by 2030.With a view to tapping into the northeast's organic potential, APEDA (Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) is organising the first northeast India organic week in Shillong, Meghalaya.

1st Northeast India Organic Week & 4th IFOAM World Organic Youth Summit

A global platform advancing Northeast India’s organic future



Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @SangmaConrad inaugurated the event, toured the exhibition, released the Organic Compendium, and launched the MEGNOLIA…

According to the authority, India's total organic production (including both certified and conversion) has increased significantly from 13.35 lakh tonnes in 2015-16 to about 46.99 lakh tonnes in 2024-25, registering a strong CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 15 per cent.India's organic food exports too have grown from USD 213 million in 2012-13 to USD 665 million in 2024-25, it said.

To further accelerate this momentum, an export target of Rs 20,000 crore (about USD 2 billion) has been set to be achieved by 2030."The inaugural Organic Week brought together policymakers, youth leaders, FPOs, exporters and global buyers for focused discussions on certification, traceability, market access and capacity building," the Department of Commerce said in a social media post.

APEDA is also organising an exhibition to showcase Lakadong turmeric, organic ginger, pineapple, teas and orchids, alongside a Buyer-Seller Meet with 27 buyers from 14 countries.The demand for organic products is among the fastest-growing segments in global agriculture.In 2023, global retail sales of organic products reached about USD 147 billion, reflecting increasing consumer preference for healthier and sustainable food choices.

Rising urbanisation, greater awareness of the hazards associated with chemical fertilisers and pesticides, and higher disposable incomes have all contributed to the growing popularity of organic farming as a lifestyle and production system.During 2024-25, India recorded 4 million hectares under organic cultivation (2.25 million hectares of certified organic land and 1.71 million hectares under conversion).The area under organic cultivation has shown steady growth, recording a CAGR of around 15 per cent between FY 2015-16 and FY 2024-25.

