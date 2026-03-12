Shelter Pharma Secures $18,300 Veterinary Products Supply Order From UAE-Based First Vet

Shelter Pharma Limited announced on March 12, 2026, that it has secured an international order worth 18,300 dollars from First Vet Veterinary Medicines Trading LLC, UAE, for the supply of veterinary and animal healthcare products. |

Shelter Pharma Limited informed stock exchanges that it has received a purchase order from First Vet Veterinary Medicines Trading LLC, UAE. The order involves the supply of veterinary and animal healthcare products. The contract carries a total value of 18,300 dollars and represents a new export opportunity for the company in the animal healthcare segment.

The order has been structured as a fixed-cost contract under which Shelter Pharma will supply the specified veterinary products to the UAE-based distributor. The company stated that the order is expected to be completed within six months of the date of the agreement.

The order has been awarded by an international entity, marking another step in Shelter Pharma’s efforts to strengthen its presence in overseas markets. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products aimed at improving health and well-being through research, innovation, and adherence to industry quality standards.

Shelter Pharma disclosed the development to stock exchanges under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The company also clarified that the contract does not involve any related-party transactions and that its promoters or group companies do not have any interest in the awarding entity. With the new export order from the UAE, Shelter Pharma continues to build its presence in international veterinary healthcare markets while strengthening its product distribution network abroad.

