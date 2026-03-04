Aurobindo Pharma Subsidiary Launches AIDS Capsules In $3.3 Billion US Market

Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, has launched Pomalidomide Capsules in strengths of 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg, and 4 mg in the United States. |

Hyderabad: Aurobindo Pharma has expanded its oncology portfolio in the United States through the launch of a generic version of Pomalidomide capsules by its subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited.

💊 Aurobindo's Eugia Pharma Launches Pomalidomide Capsules in US Market | MCap 71,322.44 Cr



Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited has introduced Pomalidomide Capsules in four dosage strengths: 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg, and 4 mg in the US market. The product represents the generic equivalent of Pomalyst capsules of BMS Pharmaceuticals Corp. The subsidiary was among the first-to-file Abbreviated New Drug Application applicants for the product.

According to the company, the capsules will be manufactured at Eugia Unit I. The launch marks a new addition to Aurobindo Pharma’s generics portfolio in the United States and reflects the company’s ongoing expansion in regulated pharmaceutical markets.

Data cited by the company indicates that the Pomalidomide capsules market in the United States had an estimated size of about US$ 3.3 billion for the twelve months ending January 2026. The drug is a third-generation immunomodulatory treatment typically used in combination with dexamethasone, and sometimes bortezomib, to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma as well as AIDS related Kaposi sarcoma.

The launch supports Aurobindo Pharma’s strategy of strengthening its specialty pharmaceutical offerings through its subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited. The company develops, manufactures, and markets generic and specialty pharmaceuticals globally and continues to expand its product presence across international markets. The launch of Pomalidomide Capsules in the United States marks another step in Aurobindo Pharma’s efforts to expand its oncology and specialty drug portfolio in a large global pharmaceutical market.

