Aurobindo Pharma Net Profit Rises To ₹910 Crore In Q3, Revenue Climbs 8.4%

Mumbai: In the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, Aurobindo Pharma posted consolidated revenue of Rupees 8,646 crore, registering an 8.4 percent increase over Rupees 7,979 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit for the quarter rose to Rupees 910 crore from Rupees 846 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the company maintained its growth trajectory, improving upon Rupees 8,286 crore revenue and Rupees 848 crore profit recorded in Q2 FY26. Key contributors included stable U.S. sales and a robust 27.4 percent growth in Europe operations.

• Q3FY26 revenue: ₹8,646 crore, up 8.4% YoY

• EBITDA: ₹1,773 crore (20.5% margin)

• Q3FY26 revenue: ₹8,646 crore, up 8.4% YoY

• EBITDA: ₹1,773 crore (20.5% margin)

• US formulations revenue (excluding Puerto Rico): $420 million, up 1%…

Sequential growth builds on operating leverage

Compared to Q2 FY26, revenue grew 4.3 percent while net profit advanced 7.2 percent. EBITDA rose to Rupees 1,773 crore from Rupees 1,678 crore in the previous quarter, reflecting a 5.7 percent growth. The EBITDA margin improved slightly to 20.5 percent, aided by controlled overhead expenses and forex gains of Rupees 34 crore. Total expenses rose moderately by 3.8 percent QoQ to Rupees 3,391 crore, in line with business expansion. The depreciation cost also increased 8.3 percent to Rupees 465 crore, reflecting higher capex deployment.

Management metrics highlight steady improvement

The reported EPS improved to Rupees 15.67 in Q3 from Rupees 14.61 in Q2 and Rupees 14.56 in Q3 FY25. Gross profit reached Rupees 5,165 crore, with gross margins stable at 59.7 percent. The R&D spend for the quarter stood at Rupees 409 crore or 4.7 percent of sales, channelled mainly into biosimilars and specialty products. Free cash flow generation remained strong at 118 million dollars during the quarter, strengthening the company’s net cash position.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Aurobindo Pharma. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.