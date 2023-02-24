Shark Tank India Season 2: Pitcher amuses sharks with agarbattis to set romantic mood but gets no investment |

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India Season 2 the first pitcher for the day is Amit Hotchandani, who presented his brand of VA perfume. The brand produces night agarbatti to make the mood romantic with a unique smell. He left an impression on them and left them with a smile in the end.

Va Perfume

VA perfume is also marked as devotional and meditation incense. He said that the company is making a profit and growing every month. Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, was very curious and asked him why he decided to start this business. Namita Thapar, Executive Directors of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, asked him not to share the story. But replying to the shark, Hotchandani said that he got his inspiration from Nigeria.

He asked for Rs 1 crore in exchange of 10 per cent equity.

Despite being amused, Namita Thapar backed out, saying that she doesn't have the required expertise in the market. Amit Jain, co-founder and CEO of CarDekho, Peyush Bansal, founder and CEO of Lenskart.com; and Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt, also backed out, saying that they did not understand the market or the product. Anupam Mittal also backed out, but he said, "You have a very good business sense and a craze to grow. But there is a fine line between insanity and greatness."

Other pitchers

The other pitchers included Parul Sharma and Manu Sharma, who presented their brand that sells protein cookies, and they went home with a deal of Rs 50 lakh for 3.5 per cent equity, which was offered by Namita, Amit, and Aman. The last pitch was by Arjun Raghunandan, Achintya Dayal and Deepesh Rajpal, who pitched their brand that pre-sorts doctor-prescribed medicine packs to reduce medical clutter. They got all five shark deals of Rs 2 crore for 5 per cent.