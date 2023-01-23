Shark Tank India Season 2: Here is why Amit Jain called Namita Thapar a Husband Beater’ | Instagram - Namita Thapar

In one of Shark Tank India season 2’s episodes, co-founder of CarDekho, Amit Jain ‘jokingly’ commented called Namita a ‘husband beater’ after she got curious about a pitch on a taser and other safety gadgets. Shaadi.Com’s Anupam Mittal didn’t want to stay behind and suggested leaving household matters at home.

The banter began during the pitch by siblings Abhay Sharma and Smaritika Sharma where they were showcasing their safety gadgets brand, Smart Stick Guardian, which was designed to be used during treks. The brand offered equipment such as flashlights, SOS alarms, and tasers for adventurers. The sibling's duo also revealed that the taser will give a light shock to animals but will not cause any injuries.

Seeing the taser, Namita, leaving everyone in splits, questioned, “Can’t someone misuse this on their husband?" However, Amit jokingly called Namita a ‘husband beater’ while, Anupam added, “Are bhai ghar ki baat ghar mein rakha karo yahan kya bata rahi ho on national television (Leave household matters at home.)"

Offer

Talking about the business, all the Sharks loved the product, and Namita and Amit were the first to offer a deal of Rs 51 lakh for 10 per cent equity. While, Anupam, Peyush and Aman gave the offer of Rs 51 lakhs for 12 per cent. However, the founders rejected it, saying that they wouldn't be able to do anything with it, so they came up with a counter offer of Rs 51 lakhs for 2 per cent equity. After going back and forth, the founders go with Peyush and Anupam’s offer of Rs 51 lakhs for 6 % equity.

Meanwhile, Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharmaceuticals is the biggest investor in the first three weeks, with Rs 7.32 crore invested. The second investor is Aman Gupta of boAt Electronics, with a total investment of Rs 5.17 crore. Next is Preyush Bansal of Lenskart with an investment of Rs 4.8 crore, followed by Anupam, who invested Rs 3.18 crore. Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, who was not present on the panel this week invested Rs 2.95 crore whereas Amit Jain, who joined in later, invested Rs 2.36 crore.