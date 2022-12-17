Shark Tank India fame startup Revamp Moto launches its first e-scooter

From a hit web series to reality shows, the success of Indian startups makes for palatable content on screen, even though the ecosystem faces a fund crunch and layoffs. Out of more than a 100 unicorns, just about 20 are profitable in India, and funding has dropped by 35 per cent this year. But after a major startup struggled with e-scooters catching fire and the EV sector faces scrutiny, a firm that gained recognition on popular show Shark Tank India, has launched its electric scooter.

Flexible as per use case

The model called RM Buddie will be available for Rs 66,999, and can now be booked for Rs 999, but deliveries will only start from April 2023. It will come with insulated boxes and saddle bags, which can be swapped within 30 minutes, making the vehicle flexible for use in different ways. The scooter hits a top speed of 25 kilometres per hour, and can run for 70 kilometres after being charged once.

The vehicle which can be charged up in about two hours, doesn’t require a license or registration. Trials will also be launched in different cities across India, and instant loans as well as no-cost EMIs will also be offered among other financing options.

One of many Shark Tank success stories

Revamp Moto isn’t the only firm to zoom forward after receiving a boost from Shark Tank India, others such as Ice Cream brand Get A Whey, Brain Wired and Nomad Food Project, also witnessed a rise in sales and investments after appearing on the show.