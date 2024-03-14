Shark Tank India 3 Controversy: Namita Thapar Clears Air, Says 'Would Never Bad Mouth Any Of My Co Sharks...'; Deletes Post Later

Namita Thapar | Twitter

In a recent social media post on her platform X, entrepreneur and executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar addressed misconceptions arising from a media report, clarifying her stance.

In her recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Namita Thapar said "I never said this about Anupam. Someone else’s reply has been picked up .. I would never bad mouth any of my co sharks as I adore all of them.. Mint also has a similar error. Request both to correct this."

Thapar deleted the tweet/ post later on from her social media platform X.

Thapar's response came in light of an article discussing an interaction between entrepreneur Anupam Mittal and a fellow businessperson. The article wrote that Thapar had criticized Mittal's approach, alleging that his suggestion to connect via X's direct messages was dismissive.

However, Thapar debunked these claims, stating, "I never said this about Anupam. Someone else’s reply has been misattributed. I would never speak ill of my co-sharks; I admire them all."

About Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar heads Emcure, a pharmaceutical multinational corporation located in Pune. Emcure produces a broad range of medicines for various health conditions, including the A-Bec Tablet, which is used in HIV treatment.

She also serves as a jury member on the startup-focused Indian reality TV show Shark Tank India.