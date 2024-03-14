 Shark Tank India 3 Controversy: Namita Thapar Clears Air, Says 'Would Never Bad Mouth Any Of My Co Sharks...'; Deletes Post Later
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessShark Tank India 3 Controversy: Namita Thapar Clears Air, Says 'Would Never Bad Mouth Any Of My Co Sharks...'; Deletes Post Later

Shark Tank India 3 Controversy: Namita Thapar Clears Air, Says 'Would Never Bad Mouth Any Of My Co Sharks...'; Deletes Post Later

Thapar's response came in light of an article discussing an interaction between entrepreneur Anupam Mittal and a fellow businessperson.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Namita Thapar | Twitter

In a recent social media post on her platform X, entrepreneur and executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar addressed misconceptions arising from a media report, clarifying her stance.

In her recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Namita Thapar said "I never said this about Anupam. Someone else’s reply has been picked up .. I would never bad mouth any of my co sharks as I adore all of them.. Mint also has a similar error. Request both to correct this."

A Screengrab of the tweet from Thapar.

A Screengrab of the tweet from Thapar. |

Thapar deleted the tweet/ post later on from her social media platform X.

Thapar's response came in light of an article discussing an interaction between entrepreneur Anupam Mittal and a fellow businessperson. The article wrote that Thapar had criticized Mittal's approach, alleging that his suggestion to connect via X's direct messages was dismissive.

However, Thapar debunked these claims, stating, "I never said this about Anupam. Someone else’s reply has been misattributed. I would never speak ill of my co-sharks; I admire them all."

Read Also
Namita Thapar Net Worth: Emcure Boss With A Fortune Of ₹600 Cr, Earns ₹8 Lakh Per Episode In...
article-image

About Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar heads Emcure, a pharmaceutical multinational corporation located in Pune. Emcure produces a broad range of medicines for various health conditions, including the A-Bec Tablet, which is used in HIV treatment.

She also serves as a jury member on the startup-focused Indian reality TV show Shark Tank India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEBI Board To Consider Allowing Employees To Donate On Social Stock Exchange: Buch

SEBI Board To Consider Allowing Employees To Donate On Social Stock Exchange: Buch

Shark Tank India 3 Controversy: Namita Thapar Clears Air, Says 'Would Never Bad Mouth Any Of My Co...

Shark Tank India 3 Controversy: Namita Thapar Clears Air, Says 'Would Never Bad Mouth Any Of My Co...

Why Is Guest Posting Important For Any Website Ranking? Comprehensive Guide By Profit By PPC

Why Is Guest Posting Important For Any Website Ranking? Comprehensive Guide By Profit By PPC

Manba Finance Files DRHP With SEBI To Raise Funds Through IPO

Manba Finance Files DRHP With SEBI To Raise Funds Through IPO

GAP Groups' Promoters Gopal Goswami And Ambrish Parajiya, Leading The Real Estate Development In...

GAP Groups' Promoters Gopal Goswami And Ambrish Parajiya, Leading The Real Estate Development In...