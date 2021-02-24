Shares of Tesla plunge over 10% in a day worst fall since September: Is Tesla's fall linked to Bitcoin's drop?

On Tuesday (February 23), Elon Musk-founded Tesla witnessed a drop in shares by 13 per cent at the opening bell. This loss was not limited to Tesla alone but other IT firms as well.

However, it cannot be ignored that Tesla witnessed the highest drop. There are talks that this drop could be associated with the fall in Bitcoin's value. On February 8, Tesla had announced that it has bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin. It had further stated that in the future it would start accepting bitcoin as a payment method for its products.

According to a news report, shares of the electric vehicle maker dipped as much as 13 per cent before bouncing back. Shares finished the session 2.19 per cent lower. It was stock’s worst day since September. On September 23, Tesla stock slumped, before it closed at 10,34 per cent.

On February 23, shares of Tesla closed at USD 698.84 per share, a level which was seen on December 30, 2020.