Shanti Lal Jain assumes charge as MD & CEO of Indian Bank

Shanti Lal Jain assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indian Bank on 1st September 2021. Prior to this, he served as Executive Director of Bank of Baroda since September 2018.

A Post Graduate in Commerce, with Professional Qualification of Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary and CAIIB, he joined Allahabad Bank in 1993 in Middle Management cadre. In a career spanning more than 25 years in banking, he has gained rich experience in critical portfolios.

As a General Manager, he has served as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Risk Officer and headed IT department of the Bank. Later, he led team Mumbai as Field General Manager (West) and was responsible for Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Operations having business of around Rs.50000 Crores. Earlier to this, he has served in several branches and administrative offices of the Bank, pan India.

Prior to joining Allahabad Bank, he worked in various Industries for about 6 years.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 06:24 PM IST