 Shankesh Jewellers To Open ₹367-Crore IPO On August 18; Price Band Set At ₹88-93
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Shankesh Jewellers To Open ₹367-Crore IPO On August 18; Price Band Set At ₹88-93

Mumbai-based Shankesh Jewellers will launch its Rs 367-crore IPO from August 18-20, with the price band set at Rs 88-93 per share. The issue comprises a fresh issue of up to 2.95 crore shares and an OFS of 1 crore shares. Proceeds will be used to repay borrowings, meet working capital needs and for general corporate purposes. Shares are proposed to list on BSE and NSE on August 25.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 11, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
Shankesh Jewellers To Open ₹367-Crore IPO On August 18; Price Band Set At ₹88-93
Left to Right: Shripal Shah, Director- Investment Banking, Aryaman Financial Services Limited, Manoj Jain, Managing Director, Shankesh Jewellers Limited, Mahavir Jain, Whole Time Director, Shankesh Jewellers Limited, Sunil Jain, Chief Strategic Officer, Shankesh Jewellers Limited |

New Delhi: Shankesh Jewellers, a Mumbai-based jewellery wholesaler, on Tuesday said its Rs 367 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open for subscription on August 18.

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The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 88-93 per equity share, valuing the company at Rs 1,367 crore at the higher end.

The three-day IPO will conclude on August 20 and anchor investor bidding will take place on August 17, the company announced.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 2.95 crore equity shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 1 crore equity shares.

At the upper price band, the issue size will be around Rs 367 crore, while at the lower band it will be around Rs 347 crore.

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Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for repayment or pre-payment of borrowings, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The IPO has reserved 50 per cent of the offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35 per cent for retail investors.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE on August 25.

Aryaman Financial Services and Smart Horizon Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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