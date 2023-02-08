Shaktikanta Das: Indian economy remains resilient, it has withstood several global shocks | Image: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, said today that Indian economy remains resilient, it has withstood several global shocks, while addressing the Monetary Policy Committee.

"Inflation has shown signs of moderation, & the worst is behind us. But there are concerns over core inflation. We are now witnessing conducive conditions of macro-economic stability", he added.

He also stated, "Indian rupee has remained one of the least volatile currencies among its Asian peers in 2022. It appears to be so this year also."

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) by a majority decided to raise the policy repo rate by 25 basis points and keep a 'strong vigil' on inflation outlook.

Read Also Key takeaways of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' address after Monetary Policy Committee meeting

The governor announced that RBI has increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%.

The RBI has raised interest rates for the sixth time in nine months and the highest since August 2018.

RBI also projected a growth rate of 6.4 per cent for the next fiscal. In the latest Economic Survey of the Finance Ministry, growth projection was 6-6.8 per cent for 2023-24.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)