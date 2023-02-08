Key takeaways of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' address after Monetary Policy Committee meeting

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das | Image: File

Following are the highlights of Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das' address today after the meeting of the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee.

Key takeaways:

* Repo rate raised by 25 bps to 6.50%

* MPC voted with 4:2 majority to raise repo rate

* SDF rate will stand revised at 6.25%

* MPC stance focused on withdrawal of accommodation

* MPC voted on stance by 4:2 majority

* MSF rate will stand revised at 6.75%

* Continued calibrated monetary policy action is warranted

* Monetary policies across world have veered to extremes

* Seen structural changes in growth and inflation dynamics

* Urgent need to reinforce global cooperation

* US dollar has retreated sharply from 2-decade highs

* Several central banks have opted for lower rate hikes

* 2023 marks 75th year of public ownership of RBI

* Opportune moment to reflect on evolution of monetary policy

* Multiple indictor approach was adopted in April 1998

Inflation and growth:

* FY23 inflation projection at 6.5%

* Inflation expected to average 5.6% in Jan-Mar FY23

* Inflation seen 5.6% in Jan-Mar of FY24

* Inflation is on a descent

* Core inflation remains sticky

* Inflation likely to rule over 4% target in FY24

* Continued inflation uncertainties from geopolitical tensions

* Global economic outlook does not look as grim as few months ago

* Growth prospects in major economies have improved

* Economic activity is expected to hold up well

* Recent Budget should support economic activity FY24

* MPC focussed on strengthening medium-term growth prospects

* MPC to maintain strong vigil on inflation outlook

* Rate hikes still working their way through the system

* Available data indicates economic activity remains resilient

* Overall monetary policy conditions remain accommodative

* Discretionary spending on services reviving

* Indicators point to strengthening of activity

* Invest activity continues to gain traction

* Non-food credit rose 16.7% as on Jan 27

* Rural demand continues to show signs of improvement

