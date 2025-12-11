 Shakti Pumps Stock Surge Over 13% After Winning A ₹443.78 Crore Maharashtra Government Order
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessShakti Pumps Stock Surge Over 13% After Winning A ₹443.78 Crore Maharashtra Government Order

Shakti Pumps Stock Surge Over 13% After Winning A ₹443.78 Crore Maharashtra Government Order

Shakti Pumps has secured a Rs 443.78 crore order from MSEDCL to install over 16,000 off-grid solar water pumps under the PM-KUSUM B scheme. The project must be completed within 60 days of approval and will boost solar irrigation for farmers while strengthening the company’s market position.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Shakti Pumps has secured a Rs 443.78 crore order from MSEDCL. |

Mumbai: Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd has received a major order worth Rs 443.78 crore from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). In an exchange filing, the company announced that it has been empanelled to supply and install 16,025 off-grid DC solar water pumping systems (SPWPS).

This order comes under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana / PM-KUSUM B Scheme, a programme focused on providing farmers with solar-powered irrigation solutions across the state.

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Swing Back & Forth Between Gains & Losses After US Federal Reserve's 25-Basis-Point...
article-image

What the Project Includes?

Under this contract, Shakti Pumps will design, manufacture, supply, transport, install, test, and commission all 16,025 solar pump units. These pumps will be available in 3 HP, 5 HP, and 7.5 HP capacities and will be installed in different regions of Maharashtra.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Police Seize Gutka, Tobacco Products Worth ₹21 Lakh On Highway In Palghar; 1 Arrested
Maharashtra: Police Seize Gutka, Tobacco Products Worth ₹21 Lakh On Highway In Palghar; 1 Arrested
Union HM Amit Shah And RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Visit Andamans; Statue Of Savarkar To Be Unveiled Amid Tight Security
Union HM Amit Shah And RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Visit Andamans; Statue Of Savarkar To Be Unveiled Amid Tight Security
Gold Outperforms Most Asset Classes Over The Long Term, Delivering An Annual Return Of 15% In Rupee Terms Over 20 Years
Gold Outperforms Most Asset Classes Over The Long Term, Delivering An Annual Return Of 15% In Rupee Terms Over 20 Years
Goa Fire Tragedy: New Image Shows Detention Of Nightclub Owners, Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra, Inside Hotel Room In Thailand's Phuket
Goa Fire Tragedy: New Image Shows Detention Of Nightclub Owners, Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra, Inside Hotel Room In Thailand's Phuket

The total project value is Rs 407.51 crore, and including GST, it comes to Rs 443.78 crore. The company stated that the project will begin once the work order or Notice to Proceed (NTP) is issued, and it must be completed within 60 days from that date.

Read Also
Meesho's Shares Make Remarkable Market Debut By Listing With A Premium Of 46% Against Issue Price Of...
article-image

Shakti Pumps confirmed that the entire project is domestic and does not involve any related-party transactions.

Rising Demand for Solar Pumping Solutions

The company said this order will help promote the use of solar energy in rural and agricultural areas. Shakti Pumps has already installed solar pumping systems in many states, and this new order will strengthen its market position even further.

According to the company, the project will help farmers move away from diesel and electricity-based irrigation systems and adopt clean, sustainable, and cost-effective solar energy. This shift is expected to reduce farmers’ expenses and ensure smoother irrigation throughout the year.

Market Reaction

The stock of Shakti Pumps reacted sharply to the announcement, jumping over 13 percent. The company has already delivered a strong return of 775 percent in the past three years, and this fresh order adds to the positive sentiment around its future growth prospects.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shakti Pumps Stock Surge Over 13% After Winning A ₹443.78 Crore Maharashtra Government Order

Shakti Pumps Stock Surge Over 13% After Winning A ₹443.78 Crore Maharashtra Government Order

Gold Outperforms Most Asset Classes Over The Long Term, Delivering An Annual Return Of 15% In Rupee...

Gold Outperforms Most Asset Classes Over The Long Term, Delivering An Annual Return Of 15% In Rupee...

Equity Mutual Funds Attract Investor Interest In November, With Inflows Jumping 21% Monthly: AMFI

Equity Mutual Funds Attract Investor Interest In November, With Inflows Jumping 21% Monthly: AMFI

Now Mexico Imposes 50% Tariff On Indian Goods, Major Trade Shift After US Decision

Now Mexico Imposes 50% Tariff On Indian Goods, Major Trade Shift After US Decision

JSW Paints Completes Acquisition Of 60.7% Majority Stake In AkzoNobel India, Becoming The Promoter...

JSW Paints Completes Acquisition Of 60.7% Majority Stake In AkzoNobel India, Becoming The Promoter...