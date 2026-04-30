Shakti Pumps Secures ₹155.24 Crore Solar Pump Order From MSEDCL

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited has received a Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for 6,580 off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems across Maharashtra. |

Indore: Shakti Pumps has landed a sizeable solar infrastructure order, strengthening its position in India’s renewable-powered irrigation push while adding a time-bound execution challenge.

Wins Large Solar Order

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited has secured an order for 6,580 solar photovoltaic water pumping systems under a state-backed scheme in Maharashtra. The contract, awarded by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, spans pumps of 3 HP, 5 HP, and 7.5 HP capacities. Valued at Rs 155.24 crore inclusive of GST, the deal represents a significant addition to the company’s order book and reinforces its footprint in solar-driven agricultural solutions.

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Scope And Execution

The project goes beyond simple supply, covering end-to-end responsibilities including design, manufacturing, transportation, installation, testing, and commissioning of the systems. The execution timeline is tight, with the company required to complete the entire scope within 60 days from the issuance of the formal work order or notice to proceed. This compressed schedule highlights both the urgency of deployment and the operational demands on the company.

Backed By State Scheme

The order falls under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana, a Maharashtra government initiative aimed at promoting solar-powered irrigation for farmers. By participating in this program, Shakti Pumps is aligning its business with policy-driven demand for sustainable agricultural infrastructure. Company Secretary Ravi Patidar indicated that the empanelment reflects the firm’s capability to deliver at scale under government-led renewable initiatives.

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No Related Party Link

The company clarified that the awarding entity is a domestic organization with no promoter or group company interest involved. Additionally, the transaction does not qualify as a related party deal, suggesting that the order has been secured through standard commercial processes. This adds transparency to the contract and underscores its arm’s length nature in regulatory terms.

With a substantial order value and a strict execution window, the contract positions Shakti Pumps to capitalize on India’s solar irrigation push while testing its delivery capabilities at scale.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing dated April 30, 2026, and does not incorporate information from external sources or independent verification.