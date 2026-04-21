Shakti Pumps Invests ₹10 Crore In EV Subsidiary To Boost Mobility Business Expansion

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited has invested Rs 10,00,00,000 in its wholly owned subsidiary, Shakti EV Mobility Private Limited. |

Mumbai: Shakti Pumps is doubling down on its electric mobility ambitions with a fresh capital infusion into its EV arm, signaling a sharper push into the fast-growing electric vehicle components space.

Expands EV Investment

The company has infused Rs 10 crore in cash into Shakti EV Mobility Private Limited through equity subscription, according to its stock exchange filing . This latest tranche raises the cumulative investment in the subsidiary to Rs 65 crore, reinforcing its commitment to scaling EV-focused operations.

Read Also Ashok Leyland Breaks Ground On ₹400–500 Cr EV Battery Pack Plant In Tamil Nadu

Strengthens Subsidiary Base

Shakti EV Mobility, incorporated on December 16, 2021, reported a total asset size of Rs 10,121.83 lakh as of March 31, 2025. Its turnover stood at Rs 372.73 lakh in FY25, compared with Rs 430.09 lakh in FY24. The subsidiary operates in manufacturing electric vehicle motors and charger controllers across multiple vehicle segments.

Focus on EV Growth

The investment is aimed at expanding the subsidiary’s business and accelerating its presence in the EV ecosystem. Management indicated that the capital will support scaling manufacturing capabilities, particularly in motors for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and specialized electric vehicles, aligning with rising demand.

Strategic Future Push

With no regulatory approvals required and completion executed on the same day, the transaction reflects a streamlined approach to capital deployment. The company continues to position its EV subsidiary as a key growth driver within its broader diversification strategy.

Shakti Pumps’ continued funding of its EV arm underscores its long-term bet on electric mobility, as it looks to strengthen capabilities and capture emerging opportunities in India’s evolving clean transport market.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company filings and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions.