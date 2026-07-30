 Shailesh Jejurikar To Take Charge as P&G Chairman, Strengthening India-Origin Leadership
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Shailesh Jejurikar To Take Charge as P&G Chairman, Strengthening India-Origin Leadership

Procter & Gamble CEO Shailesh G Jejurikar will also become chairman of the company’s board from August 1, succeeding Jon Moeller. Jejurikar, the first India-origin executive to lead P&G, has spent 37 years with the consumer goods giant and has held several global leadership roles

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 30, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
Shailesh Jejurikar To Take Charge as P&G Chairman, Strengthening India-Origin Leadership

Procter & Gamble (P&G), the world’s largest consumer goods company by market value, has appointed its global CEO and President Shailesh G Jejurikar as chairman of the board, effective August 1.

Jejurikar will succeed Jon Moeller, who will retire from the company’s board on July 31 and step down from P&G entirely on August 14 after 38 years of service. The Cincinnati-based company announced the leadership transition on its official website.

Jejurikar had taken over as P&G’s global CEO from January 1 last year, becoming the first India-origin executive to lead the nearly 200-year-old multinational that operates across more than 180 countries.

Thanking Moeller for his leadership, Jejurikar said his predecessor played a key role in shaping P&G’s growth strategy and strengthening the company’s culture and global operations.

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Jejurikar completed 37 years with P&G in July 2026 after joining the company on July 1, 1989, following his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow. He has been part of P&G’s global leadership team since 2014 and has managed businesses across multiple categories, markets and regions.

Before becoming CEO, Jejurikar served as chief operating officer with responsibility for P&G’s Enterprise Markets, covering regions such as Latin America, India, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe. His responsibilities included technology, manufacturing, supply chain, sales, purchasing and business operations.

P&G, which has a market capitalisation of around $346 billion, owns several globally recognised brands including Tide, Ariel, Pampers, Gillette, Vicks, Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Olay and Oral-B. Jejurikar previously led the company’s fabric and home care division, one of its largest business segments contributing significantly to overall sales and earnings.

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Born in Mumbai, Jejurikar studied economics at Mumbai University before pursuing management studies. His brother Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra’s auto and farm sectors, has highlighted Shailesh’s connection with his Indian roots despite his global career.

Meanwhile, P&G issued its financial outlook for fiscal year 2026-27, warning of challenges from higher raw material, energy and transportation costs, increased interest expenses and foreign exchange pressures.

Jejurikar said the company would focus on consumer-centric innovation, productivity improvements and sustainable growth despite continued global economic uncertainty.

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