Shailesh Jejurikar To Take Charge as P&G Chairman, Strengthening India-Origin Leadership

Procter & Gamble (P&G), the world’s largest consumer goods company by market value, has appointed its global CEO and President Shailesh G Jejurikar as chairman of the board, effective August 1.

Jejurikar will succeed Jon Moeller, who will retire from the company’s board on July 31 and step down from P&G entirely on August 14 after 38 years of service. The Cincinnati-based company announced the leadership transition on its official website.

Jejurikar had taken over as P&G’s global CEO from January 1 last year, becoming the first India-origin executive to lead the nearly 200-year-old multinational that operates across more than 180 countries.

Thanking Moeller for his leadership, Jejurikar said his predecessor played a key role in shaping P&G’s growth strategy and strengthening the company’s culture and global operations.

Jejurikar completed 37 years with P&G in July 2026 after joining the company on July 1, 1989, following his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow. He has been part of P&G’s global leadership team since 2014 and has managed businesses across multiple categories, markets and regions.

Before becoming CEO, Jejurikar served as chief operating officer with responsibility for P&G’s Enterprise Markets, covering regions such as Latin America, India, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe. His responsibilities included technology, manufacturing, supply chain, sales, purchasing and business operations.

P&G, which has a market capitalisation of around $346 billion, owns several globally recognised brands including Tide, Ariel, Pampers, Gillette, Vicks, Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Olay and Oral-B. Jejurikar previously led the company’s fabric and home care division, one of its largest business segments contributing significantly to overall sales and earnings.

Born in Mumbai, Jejurikar studied economics at Mumbai University before pursuing management studies. His brother Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra’s auto and farm sectors, has highlighted Shailesh’s connection with his Indian roots despite his global career.

Meanwhile, P&G issued its financial outlook for fiscal year 2026-27, warning of challenges from higher raw material, energy and transportation costs, increased interest expenses and foreign exchange pressures.

Jejurikar said the company would focus on consumer-centric innovation, productivity improvements and sustainable growth despite continued global economic uncertainty.