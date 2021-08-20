Shadowfax Technologies appoints ex-Flipkart official Sumit Pilankar as VP Engineering & Technology

Advertisement

Shadowfax Technologies, crowdsourced logistics platform today announced the latest addition to its senior leadership team. To further strengthen the technology vertical and make a strategic move towards the larger business goals at Shadowfax, the company has appointed Sumit Pilankar as the Vice President- Engineering and Technology.

With over 17 years of rich experience in the technology industry, Pilankar will be taking charge of spearheading the engineering and technology unit, and will be reporting to Vaibhav Khandelwal, Co-founder & CTO, Shadowfax Technologies. His role will involve creating innovative tech enabled solutions to power last mile delivery services. Prior to joining Shadowfax, Sumit had led technology intervention in various organisations like Flipkart, Holiday IQ, WordPoint Technologies and Kudos Infomedia.

Pilankar, Vice President - Engineering & Technology, Shadowfax Technologies said, “The industry has been transforming from manual to data-driven decision-making and this when coupled with the latest technologies will enhance the experiences for all stakeholders. I am glad to be at a place which believes in innovation and is setting up new benchmarks in ensuring customer delight each day. I will focus on leading this growth and implementing the right strategies for scaling up the business.”

Sharing the vision for the company's growth aligned to the latest developments, Vaibhav Khandelwal, Co-founder & CTO, Shadowfax Technologies said, “At Shadowfax, we leverage technology to build best in class logistics solutions that are efficient, cost-effective, and agile to service a vast range of businesses thereby adding value to the lives of our partners and patrons.”

Shadowfax’s proprietary API enables customers across segments to schedule and deliver goods to end consumers without incurring the overhead cost of hiring, maintaining, and retaining a logistics chain and resources. The company's plug-and-play technology seamlessly bridges the logistical gap between businesses and their customers.

